Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,321 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.9% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $135,947,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $48,136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

BR traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 222,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

