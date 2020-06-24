Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 63,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,702. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.92. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

