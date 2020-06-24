Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $16.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.03 million and the highest is $19.20 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $12.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $74.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $82.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 35.29% and a negative net margin of 58.05%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

