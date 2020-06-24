Brokerages Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$9.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings of ($9.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the lowest is ($16.77). United Continental posted earnings of $4.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 335.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of ($20.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.10) to ($6.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.42) to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Bank of America cut their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

UAL traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,002,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in United Continental by 12.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in United Continental by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

