Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $56.27

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,342,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,172 shares of company stock worth $19,447,802. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,744. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.