Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $26.43

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,948 shares of company stock worth $2,158,233 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $24.64. 896,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,458. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

