Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $72.77

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

ESPR traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 1,113,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,306. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.