Brokerages Set Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target at $2.06

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

