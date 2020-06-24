Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target at $153.10

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 955,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,419. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.