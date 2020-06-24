Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.18. 610,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFW shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

