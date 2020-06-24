California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.45. California Resources shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 49,042 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,717,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,849.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth $197,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

