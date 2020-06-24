Canaccord Genuity Boosts OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Price Target to $1.00

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.80 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on OTCMKTS:TLLTF in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get OTCMKTS:TLLTF alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 852,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,186. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, provides various products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company is organized in two business units, Software & Services, and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.