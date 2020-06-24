Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402,948 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $274,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,080 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 38,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,939. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

