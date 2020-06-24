Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $59,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,438 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

