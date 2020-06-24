Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,672 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.7% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $472,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.18.

CP traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.05. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,582. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

