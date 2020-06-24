Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on CU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.77. 1,058,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,170. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
