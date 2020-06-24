Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.77. 1,058,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,170. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.