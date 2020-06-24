Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $170.81. 57,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,480. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $178.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

