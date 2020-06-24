Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 36,825,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

