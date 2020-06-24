Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.68. 9,112,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

