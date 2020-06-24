Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,768 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,664,891. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

