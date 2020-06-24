CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,584 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 2,109,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.