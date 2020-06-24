CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,568 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.86. 2,192,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,302. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.