CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

