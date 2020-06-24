CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.02 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.39. 4,947,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,452. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

