CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 64,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 311,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.82. 1,507,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $358.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

