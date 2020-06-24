CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.38 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

LMT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

