CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.18 and its 200 day moving average is $222.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.