CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,045 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 106,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Intel by 14.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,543,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. The stock has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

