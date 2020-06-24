CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 5,068,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.