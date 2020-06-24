CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 73% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,359.16 and approximately $157.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 73% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003538 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

