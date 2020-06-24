CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 18,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

