Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.62.

CVE traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.624992 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

