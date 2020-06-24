Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.62.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,984. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.624992 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

