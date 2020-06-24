Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala Sells 30,000 Shares

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. 5,097,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

