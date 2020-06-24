Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,455,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Centene stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. 228,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

