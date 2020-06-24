CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 673,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

