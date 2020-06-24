CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of CGI worth $117,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 15,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,665. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

