Change Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Change token can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Change has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3,137.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Change has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.78 or 0.05243002 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012508 BTC.

About Change

CAG is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official website is changeinvest.com . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest

Change Token Trading

Change can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

