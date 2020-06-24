Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 119,919 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. comprises about 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.42% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $88,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $169.56. 9,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,914. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.