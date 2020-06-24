Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 297,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

