Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. 297,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.