Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

