Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.42. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 50,859 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.