Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.42. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 50,859 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

