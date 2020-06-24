Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 711,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,653. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

