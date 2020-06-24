Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,439 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cigna were worth $91,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.47. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

