Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

BDX traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,342. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.41. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

