Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 106,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 21,543,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.