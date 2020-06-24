Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $169.36. 2,772,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

