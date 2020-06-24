Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,647 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 707,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.