Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 5.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,944,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.